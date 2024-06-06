O Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 acontecerá no dia 13 de julho e será transmitido pela Nickelodeon

A Nickelodeon acaba de anunciar a lista de indicados de sua premiação americana, Kids’ Choice Awards 2024. Taylor Swift é a artista que mais recebeu indicações, liderando com seis indicações e concorrendo em categorias como “Álbum Favorito” e “Artista Feminina Favorita”.

+ VEJA quem concorre a Melhor Reality Star no BreakTudo Awards 2024

Alguns dos artistas novatos que estão bombando atualmente também receberam indicações. Tylan concorre em três categorias, Tate McRae em duas categorias, e Benson Boone em uma categoria.

Veja abaixo a lista completa de indicados:

Favorite album

Various Artists, Barbie: The Album

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo, GUTS

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

Favorite song

Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night”

Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red”

Justin Timberlake, “Selfish”

Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

Ariana Grande, “yes, and?”

Favorite viral song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

David Kushner, “Daylight”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”

Tate McRae, “Greedy”

Paul Russell, “Lil Boo Thang”

Tyla, “Water”

Favorite music collaboration

Lil Durk and J. Cole, “All My Life”

David Guetta, Anne Marie and Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua, “Barbie World”

Pharrell Williams featuring Miley Cyrus, “Doctor (Work it Out)”

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice, “Karma (Remix)”

DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert, “Supposed to Be Loved”

Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll, “Wild Ones”

Favorite female artist

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite male artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Timberlake

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

Usher

Favorite music group

Black Eyed Peas

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

*NSYNC

Favorite breakout artist

Coco Jones

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Reneé Rapp

Tate McRae

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Victoria Monét

Favorite social music star

Addison Rae

Bella Poarch

David Kushner

Djo

Madison Beer

Paul Russell

Favorite ticket of the year

Bad Bunny: Most Wanted

Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour

BlackPink: BornPink Tour

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts Tour

Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can’t Send Tour

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Favorite global music star

Africa: Tyla

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan

Europe: Zara Larsson

Latin America: Karol G

North America: Taylor Swift

UK: Dua Lipa

Film

Favorite movie

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Barbie

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Little Mermaid

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Wonka

Favorite movie actor

Adam Sandler (Danny Friedman, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah)

Chris Pratt (Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3)

Jason Momoa (Arthur, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, Fast X)

Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire)

Ryan Gosling (Ken, Barbie)

Ryan Reynolds (Cal, IF)

Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)

Favorite movie actress

America Ferrera (Gloria, Barbie)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels)

Halle Bailey (Ariel, The Little Mermaid)

Jennifer Garner (Jess, The Family Switch)

Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)

Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)

Zendaya (Chani, Dune: Part Two)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3)

Favorite animated movie

Elemental

Kung Fu Panda 4

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Garfield Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Trolls Band Together

Favorite male voice from an animated movie

Adam Sandler (Leo, Leo)

Brady Noon (Raphael, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Chris Pratt (Mario, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Jack Black (Po, Kung Fu Panda 4)

Jackie Chan (Splinter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls Band Together)

Shameik Moore (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Favorite female voice from an animated movie

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls Band Together)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Ariana DeBose (Asha, Wish)

Awkwafina (Zhen, Kung Fu Panda 4)

Ayo Edebiri (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Kristen Bell (Janet, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)

McKenna Grace (Skye, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)

Favorite villain

Amy Schumer (Velvet, Trolls Band Together)

Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Dune: Part Two)

Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Keegan-Michael Key (Chief of Police, Wonka)

Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)

Reneé Rapp (Regina George, Mean Girls)

Favorite kids TV show

Danger Force

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

Raven’s Home

The Muppets Mayhem

The Really Loud House

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

Favorite family TV show

Abbott Elementary

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Goosebumps

iCarly

Loki

Young Sheldon

Favorite reality show

America’s Funniest Home Videos

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Is It Cake?

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

Favorite cartoon

Big City Greens

Monster High

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Simpsons

Favorite female TV star (kids)

Hunter Deno (Amelia Jones, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)

Lilly Singh (Nora Singh, The Muppets Mayhem)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Tessa Rao (Izzy Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)

Favorite male TV star (kids)

Chance Perez (Javi Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride, The Really Loud House)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)

Favorite female TV star (family)

Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)

Laci Mosley (Harper, iCarly)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly, iCarly)

Peyton List (Maddie Nears, School Spirits)

Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary)

Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano, Ahsoka)

Favorite male TV star (family)

Gordon Cormier (Aang, Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Justin Long (Nathan Bratt, Goosebumps)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Loki)

Zack Morris (Isaiah Howard, Goosebumps)

Favorite male creator

Dhar Mann

Mark Rober

Markiplier

MrBeast

Ryan’s World

Spencer X

Favorite female creator

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Hannah Stocking

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

Favorite gamer

Aphmau

Kai Cenat

Ninja

Preston

TheBoyDilly

Unspeakable

Favorite creator family

FGTeeV

Jordan Matter/Salish Matter

Ninja Kidz

Royalty Family

The Beverly Halls

The Herberts

Favorite female sports star

Alex Morgan

Caitlin Clark

Coco Gauff

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Venus Williams

Favorite male sports star

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce

Favorite video game

Just Dance 2024

Madden NFL 24

Minecraft

Roblox

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The post KCA 2024: Taylor Swift lidera a lista de indicados; Tate McRae, Tyla e Benson Boone também concorrem appeared first on BreakTudo.