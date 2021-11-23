Principal premiação do mundo da música deve realizar sua 64ª edição em 31 de janeiro, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos
EUA – As indicações para a edição de 2022 do Grammy, mais importante premiação do mundo da música, foram anunciadas nesta terça-feira (23). A cerimônia foi comandada por Harvey Mason Jr., diretor executivo da Academia Nacional de Artes e Ciências de Gravação.
(Foto: Reprodução)
Artistas como o grupo de K-Pop BTS, a cantora Billie Eilish, a cantora H.E.R., a banda Måneskin, o músico Jon Batiste, o comediante Nate Bargatze, as cantoras Carly Pearce e Tayla Parx, e a apresentadora Gayle King também apresentaram algumas das categorias.
A 64ª edição do Grammy deve acontecer no dia 31 de janeiro de 2022, em Los Angeles, nos EUA.
Confira os indicados nas principais categorias abaixo.
Álbum do ano
Jon Batiste – We Are
Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Kanye West – Donda
Gravação do Ano
I Still Have Faith In You – ABBA
Freedom – Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches – Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time – Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More – Doja Cat e SZA
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
Drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
Canção do Ano
Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise – Alicia Keys e Brandi Carlile
Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
Fight for You – H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Kiss Me More – Doja Cat e SZA
Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic
Montero (Call Me by Your Name) – Lil Nas X
Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon
Right on Time – Brandi Carlile
Artista Revelação
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Melhor Performance Pop Solo
Anyone – Justin Bieber
Right On Time – Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Positions – Ariana Grande
Drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo
Melhor Performance Pop de Grupo/Dupla
I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Butter – BTS
Higher Power – Coldplay
Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
Norah Jones – Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson – That’s Life
Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas
Produtor do ano (não clássico)
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Melhor Gravação de Dance
Hero – Afrojack & David Guetta
Loom – Oalufur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
Before – James Blake
Heartbreak – Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinnosaurs
Melhor Álbum de Dance/Eletrônica
Black Coffee – Subconsciously
ILLENIUM – Fallen Embers
Major Lazer – Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello – Shockwave
Sylvan Esso – Free Love
Ten City – Judgement
Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Música Contemporânea
Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth – The Garden
Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls
Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Melhor Performance de Rock
Shot in the Dark – AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) – Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U – Chris Cornell
Ohms – Deftones
Making a Fire – Foo Fighters
Melhor Performance de Metal
Genesis – Deftones
The Alien – Dream Theater
Amazonia – Gojira
Pushing The Tides – Mastodon
The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) – Rob Zombie
Melhor Canção de Rock
All My Favorite Songs – Weezer
The Bandit – Kings of Leon
Distance – Mammoth WVH
Find My Way – Paul McCartney
Waiting on a War – Foo Fighters
Melhor Álbum de Rock
AC/DC – Power Up
Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight
Paul McCartney – McCartney III
Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa
Fleet Foxes – Shore
Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
Melhor Performance de R&B
Lost You – Snoh Aalegra
Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon
Damage – H.E.R.
Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan
Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional
I Need You – Jon Batiste
Bring It on Home – BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal
Born Again – Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper
Fight for You – H.E.R.
How Much Can a Heart Take – Lucky Dave, Yebba
Melhor Canção de R&B
Damage – H.E.R
Good Days – SZA
Heartbreak Anniversary – Giveon
Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan
Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo
Eric Bellinger – New Light
Cory Henry – Something to Say
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye – Table for Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert
Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Melhor Álbum de R&B
Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste – We Are
Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Melhor Performance de Rap
Family Ties – Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar
Up – Cardi B
My Life – J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray
Way Too Sexy – Drake, Future, Young Thug
Thot S*** – Megan Thee Stallion
Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico
Pride Is the Devil – J. Cole, Lil Baby
Need to Know – Doja Cat
Industry Baby – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
WusYaName – Tyler, the Creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign
Hurricane – Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby
Melhor Canção de Rap
Bath Salts – DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts
best Friend – Saweetie, Doja Cat
Family Ties – Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar
Jail – Kanye West, Jay-Z
My Life – J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray
Melhor Álbum de Rap
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – King’s Disease II
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West – Donda
Melhor Performance Solo de Country
Forever After All – Luke Combs
Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton
All I Do Is Drive – Jason Isbell
Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves
You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
Melhor Performance Country de Dupla/Grupo
If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Younger Me – Brothers Osborne
Glad You Exist – Dan + Shay
Chasing After You – Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Melhor Canção de Country
Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris
Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves
Cold – Chris Stapleton
Country Again – Thomas Rhett
Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton
Melhor Álbum de Country
Brothers Osborne – Skeletons
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Melhor Álbum de New Age
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton – Brothers
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone – Pangaea
Opium Moon – Night + Day
Laura Sullivan – Pieces Of Forever
Melhor Álbum Latino de Pop
Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo – Mis Manos
Alex Cuba – Mendó
Selena Gomez – Revelación
Melhor Álbum Latino de Música Urbana
Raw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco
Bad Bunny – El Último Tour Del Mundo
J Balvin – Jose
Karol G – KG0516
Alex Cuba – Mendó
Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8
Melhor Álbum de Folk
Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home
Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
Melhor Álbum de Música Global
Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Melhor Gravação Remixada
Soul II Soul – Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)
Papa Roach – Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)
K. D. Lang – Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)
Zedd, Griff – Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)
Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)
Deftones – Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)
PVA – Talks (Mura Masa Remix)
Melhor Engenharia de Som em Álbum (não clássico)
The Marías – Cinema
Yebba – Dawn
Low – Hey What
Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments
Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Música Contemporânea
Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth – The Garden
Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls
Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Melhor Trilha Sonora Compilada para Mídias Visuais
Cruella
Querido Evan Hansen
Em Um Bairro de Nova York
Uma Noite em Miami
Respect – Jennifer Hudson
Schmigadoon! Episode 1
Estados Unidos Vs Billie Holiday – Andra Day
Melhor Trilha Sonora Original para Mídias Visuais
Bridgerton – Kris Bowers
Duna – Hans Zimmer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) – Ludwig Göransson
O Gambito da Rainha – Carlos Rafael Rivera
Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Melhor Canção Original criada para Mídias Visuais
Agatha All Along – WandaVision
All Eyes On Me – Inside
All I Know So Far – P!NK: All I Know So Far
Fight For You – Judas e o Messias Negro
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) – Respect
Speak Now – Uma Noite em Miami
A lista completa com mais 80 categorias pode ser conferida no site oficial do Grammy.
Fonte: Governo do Estado do Amazonas em 22/11/2021
