Principal premiação do mundo da música deve realizar sua 64ª edição em 31 de janeiro, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos

EUA – As indicações para a edição de 2022 do Grammy, mais importante premiação do mundo da música, foram anunciadas nesta terça-feira (23). A cerimônia foi comandada por Harvey Mason Jr., diretor executivo da Academia Nacional de Artes e Ciências de Gravação.

(Foto: Reprodução)

Artistas como o grupo de K-Pop BTS, a cantora Billie Eilish, a cantora H.E.R., a banda Måneskin, o músico Jon Batiste, o comediante Nate Bargatze, as cantoras Carly Pearce e Tayla Parx, e a apresentadora Gayle King também apresentaram algumas das categorias.

A 64ª edição do Grammy deve acontecer no dia 31 de janeiro de 2022, em Los Angeles, nos EUA.

Confira os indicados nas principais categorias abaixo.

Álbum do ano

Jon Batiste – We Are

Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

Gravação do Ano

I Still Have Faith In You – ABBA

Freedom – Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches – Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat e SZA

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

Canção do Ano

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

A Beautiful Noise – Alicia Keys e Brandi Carlile

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Fight for You – H.E.R.

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat e SZA

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

Montero (Call Me by Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon

Right on Time – Brandi Carlile

Artista Revelação

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Melhor Performance Pop Solo

Anyone – Justin Bieber

Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor Performance Pop de Grupo/Dupla

I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Butter – BTS

Higher Power – Coldplay

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Norah Jones – Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson – That’s Life

Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas

Produtor do ano (não clássico)

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Melhor Gravação de Dance

Hero – Afrojack & David Guetta

Loom – Oalufur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Before – James Blake

Heartbreak – Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinnosaurs

Melhor Álbum de Dance/Eletrônica

Black Coffee – Subconsciously

ILLENIUM – Fallen Embers

Major Lazer – Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello – Shockwave

Sylvan Esso – Free Love

Ten City – Judgement

Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Música Contemporânea

Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth – The Garden

Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Melhor Performance de Rock

Shot in the Dark – AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) – Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U – Chris Cornell

Ohms – Deftones

Making a Fire – Foo Fighters

Melhor Performance de Metal

Genesis – Deftones

The Alien – Dream Theater

Amazonia – Gojira

Pushing The Tides – Mastodon

The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) – Rob Zombie

Melhor Canção de Rock

All My Favorite Songs – Weezer

The Bandit – Kings of Leon

Distance – Mammoth WVH

Find My Way – Paul McCartney

Waiting on a War – Foo Fighters

Melhor Álbum de Rock

AC/DC – Power Up

Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney – McCartney III

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

Melhor Performance de R&B

Lost You – Snoh Aalegra

Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon

Damage – H.E.R.

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan

Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional

I Need You – Jon Batiste

Bring It on Home – BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal

Born Again – Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper

Fight for You – H.E.R.

How Much Can a Heart Take – Lucky Dave, Yebba

Melhor Canção de R&B

Damage – H.E.R

Good Days – SZA

Heartbreak Anniversary – Giveon

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan

Melhor Álbum de R&B Progressivo

Eric Bellinger – New Light

Cory Henry – Something to Say

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye – Table for Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert

Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Melhor Álbum de R&B

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste – We Are

Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Melhor Performance de Rap

Family Ties – Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

Up – Cardi B

My Life – J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

Way Too Sexy – Drake, Future, Young Thug

Thot S*** – Megan Thee Stallion

Melhor Performance de Rap Melódico

Pride Is the Devil – J. Cole, Lil Baby

Need to Know – Doja Cat

Industry Baby – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

WusYaName – Tyler, the Creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign

Hurricane – Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby

Melhor Canção de Rap

Bath Salts – DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts

best Friend – Saweetie, Doja Cat

Family Ties – Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

Jail – Kanye West, Jay-Z

My Life – J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

Melhor Álbum de Rap

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Nas – King’s Disease II

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West – Donda

Melhor Performance Solo de Country

Forever After All – Luke Combs

Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive – Jason Isbell

Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

Melhor Performance Country de Dupla/Grupo

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Younger Me – Brothers Osborne

Glad You Exist – Dan + Shay

Chasing After You – Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Melhor Canção de Country

Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris

Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves

Cold – Chris Stapleton

Country Again – Thomas Rhett

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton

Melhor Álbum de Country

Brothers Osborne – Skeletons

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Melhor Álbum de New Age

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton – Brothers

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone – Pangaea

Opium Moon – Night + Day

Laura Sullivan – Pieces Of Forever

Melhor Álbum Latino de Pop

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo – Mis Manos

Alex Cuba – Mendó

Selena Gomez – Revelación

Melhor Álbum Latino de Música Urbana

Raw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour Del Mundo

J Balvin – Jose

Karol G – KG0516

Alex Cuba – Mendó

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8

Melhor Álbum de Folk

Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers – Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home

Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

Melhor Álbum de Música Global

Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +

Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Melhor Gravação Remixada

Soul II Soul – Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)

Papa Roach – Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)

K. D. Lang – Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

Zedd, Griff – Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)

Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

Deftones – Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)

PVA – Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

Melhor Engenharia de Som em Álbum (não clássico)

The Marías – Cinema

Yebba – Dawn

Low – Hey What

Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments

Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Música Contemporânea

Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth – The Garden

Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Melhor Trilha Sonora Compilada para Mídias Visuais

Cruella

Querido Evan Hansen

Em Um Bairro de Nova York

Uma Noite em Miami

Respect – Jennifer Hudson

Schmigadoon! Episode 1

Estados Unidos Vs Billie Holiday – Andra Day

Melhor Trilha Sonora Original para Mídias Visuais

Bridgerton – Kris Bowers

Duna – Hans Zimmer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) – Ludwig Göransson

O Gambito da Rainha – Carlos Rafael Rivera

Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Melhor Canção Original criada para Mídias Visuais

Agatha All Along – WandaVision

All Eyes On Me – Inside

All I Know So Far – P!NK: All I Know So Far

Fight For You – Judas e o Messias Negro

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) – Respect

Speak Now – Uma Noite em Miami

A lista completa com mais 80 categorias pode ser conferida no site oficial do Grammy.

Fonte: Governo do Estado do Amazonas em 22/11/2021

